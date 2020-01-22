Dog helps rescue koalas in Australia

Video Courtesy: San Diego Zoo

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (KLAS) — Researchers in Australia are gaining some help from a dog to find koalas in the areas devastated by wildfires.

Smudge, the dog, is specially trained to sniff out koalas. He is assisting human trackers as they hunt for surviving animals. Smudge is trained to alert researchers if he catches the scent of any koalas.

Researchers can then try to locate those animals who likely relocated to get away from the fires.

Millions of animals were forced from their homes, and millions more died in the flames.