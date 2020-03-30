Dog helps quarantined neighbors by delivering food

As people vulnerable to coronavirus stay at home, they’re often reliant on others to get essentials. That might mean ordering a delivery. It can also mean getting help from a neighbor or maybe a neighbor’s dog.

Sunny, the 7-year-old golden retriever, has become a delivery dog.

“She got the list. She gave it to Sunny. Sunny brought it to me. I went to the store, got her her groceries and he delivered them all to her,” said Sunny’s owner Karen Eveleth.

He’s been making trips back and forth from his house to his neighbor’s since the coronavirus outbreak started weeks ago.

“What a wonderful thing. it’s just a sweet thing. So, we started doing the schlepping back and forth and it’s been fun. It’s been a real treat,” said neighbor Renee Hellman.

Hellman has some underlying health issues and relies on oxygen to breathe. She says, getting food and visits from the pup makes those days a little more bearable.

“Llittle things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good and it’s a way of communicating.”

“Anybody can do something so small that could be so helpful,” Eveleth said.