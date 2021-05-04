Dog alerts border agents to nearly 70 pounds of meth hidden in car

SALTON, Calif. (KLAS) — A police dog alerted border patrol agents to nearly 68 pounds of methamphetamine during a stop at a checkpoint on the southern border Saturday.

Agents stopped the driver, a 24-year-old U.S. citizen, at a crossing on Highway 86 near the Salton Sea. The dog alerted a team that the car would need a secondary inspection, officials said.

During that search, agents found 42 packages of meth inside the car’s rocker panels.

In all, the drugs are estimated to have a street value of nearly $200,000.

The driver’s name was not released.