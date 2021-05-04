Dog alerts border agents to nearly 70 pounds of meth hidden in car

News

Drugs seized near border worth nearly $200K

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALTON, Calif. (KLAS) — A police dog alerted border patrol agents to nearly 68 pounds of methamphetamine during a stop at a checkpoint on the southern border Saturday.

Agents stopped the driver, a 24-year-old U.S. citizen, at a crossing on Highway 86 near the Salton Sea. The dog alerted a team that the car would need a secondary inspection, officials said.

During that search, agents found 42 packages of meth inside the car’s rocker panels.

In all, the drugs are estimated to have a street value of nearly $200,000.

The driver’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories