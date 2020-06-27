Dodgers’ Andrew Toles jailed in Florida on trespass charge

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andrew Toles, right, hits a RBI single in front of Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, left, to score Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Los Angeles Dodgers player is in a Florida jail on a trespassing charge. A sheriff deputy arrested Andrew Toles at the airport in Key West this week.

A report by the sheriff’s office said Toles was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move. Jail records show the 28-year-old player appeared to be homeless when he was arrested Monday.

He’s scheduled for arraignment on the misdemeanor charge Thursday.

The team says Toles never reported to spring training in 2019.

Toles was the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in the 2016 postseason. He tore a knee ligament in 2017 and spent part of 2018 in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.