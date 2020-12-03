Documentary on El Paso Walmart mass shooting premieres in Las Vegas Friday

News

by: , Eric Jungblut

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KLAS) — It’s been a little more than a year after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart left 23 dead and 23 injured. A new documentary premiering in Las Vegas this weekend is hoping to call attention to the tragedy and its racist motives.

“915: Hunting Hispanics” premieres Friday, Dec. 4, at 3:50 p.m. at the Galaxy Theater inside the Boulevard Mall. Additional screenings on Saturday and Sunday run at 12:35 p.m.

8 News Now sat down with director Charlie Minn, a documentary filmmaker whose movies focus on innocent people being murdered. He has 20 documentaries on Amazon Prime to date, including “One October: A Nightmare In Las Vegas” on the Route 91 shooting.

More information on “915” can be found here.

