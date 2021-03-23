Doctor shares simple tips for treating ‘maskne’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wearing masks is going to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future, and as temperatures start to skyrocket, so too will the outbreaks of “maskne.” But don’t fret! There are steps you can take to tackle it.

8 News Now caught up with Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Nancy Shannon of Nurx, a telemedicine company that just launched acne treatment, in addition to its other services.

After surveying 1,000 of their patients, they found 65% developed maskne, or breakouts from wearing a face mask. It’s caused by having the saturated air under your mask settling on your skin, plus the friction of the mask, clogging your pores.

Here is what Shannon suggests doing to prevent it:

“You use a nice gentle cleanser on your skin at least twice a day, not a standard soap, but something labeled ‘gentle skin cleanser.’ That helps keep down the bacteria that grows on the skin. And also, you want to keep your mask really clean.”

You also want to moisturize your skin with a non-comedogenic moisturizer, which will help reduce the friction of the mask against your skin. In addition, you can also use a benzoyl peroxide wash to help unclog pores.

If these don’t work, it may be time to look at a prescription or topical medication provided by a company like Nurx.