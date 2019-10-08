Doctor appears in court on sexual assault charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors say they need more time to file their criminal complaint against a North Las Vegas doctor. Michel Rantissi Jr. is accused of sexual assault.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office was expected to file a criminal complaint Tuesday but didn’t. Prosecutors requested 60 more days and told the judge they may not even have a case.

Rantissi is currently out on bond. He is facing charges of sexual assault and lewdness. The accuser is an employee who claims Rantissi assaulted her while he performed a technique called “pelvic floor therapy.” She was a massage therapist at one of the three Advanced Manual Therapy clinics he owns with his wife.

Here’s what the district attorney’s office revealed in court in response to concerns from Rantissi’s attorney about the preservation of some evidence.

“My response is not that we have a position on preservation, it’s just at this point we don’t even have a case. And so obviously for your purposes of what would be ordered in that order, I think that’s something that’ll have to be addressed down the line, once we, if we file charges.”

Almost two dozen friends and family members of Rantissi showed up in his support. He says he is innocent.

North Las Vegas Police say there could be more victims.

Rantissi’s next court hearing is on Dec. 10.