DNA hints what Loch Ness ‘monster’ might be

Some say it’s a dinosaur. Others think it could be a giant fish. The mystery surrounding Scotland’s Loch Ness Monster lives on. Scientists are out with a new theory.

A scientist who collected DNA from the Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel. Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.

But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible. The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur.

Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.