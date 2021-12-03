DMV to survey customers regarding digital transition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is moving forward with plans to transition most of its services online over the next four years.

By next week, the DMV will be asking customers for their input by sending out a questionnaire via email on Monday, Dec. 6.

The questionnaire will ask participants about their most recent DMV experiences as well as their technology preferences and concerns.

Customers will also be asked whether they would like to participate in transformation focus groups formed in early 2022.

“We want the public’s input on what the future looks like for the DMV,” Julie Butler Nevada DMV director said. “Customers are key to helping us enhance the DMV experience for all Nevadans.”

Participation in the survey is voluntary, but responses are anonymous, so recipients are encouraged to take part.

All Nevada DMV customers are invited to participate in the public survey and can do so by clicking HERE.