LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle online.

Police with the Department of Motor Vehicles arrested Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, on Aug. 26, for allegedly listing a 2015 Mercedes Benz C300 on OfferUp and selling it for $14,000 cash to an out-of-state buyer at a local casino.

When the buyer returned to New Mexico, they learned from that state’s DMV that the Mercedes was carrying a fake title.

According to a news release from the DMV, investigators were able to link Livingston-Cook with the buyer because he communicated with him through OfferUp and text messages.

The release adds that investigators allege that an accomplice of Livingston-Cook’s fraudulently obtained credit from a second victim and used it to buy the vehicle at a dealership before it was listed for sale online.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demanding cash,” Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker said. “Private party sales are particularly risky for consumers.”

Decker said he sees around 10 cases a month where victims are defrauded out of cash.

Livingstone-Cook was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on four felony charges and one gross misdemeanor, including the unlawful transfer of interest in a motor vehicle.