LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is now a specialty license plate that directly benefits Opportunity Village which serves people with intellectual disabilities. The new plate is available at Nevada DMV.

The plate has a large multicolored heart and the organization’s “Love” logo. It was designed by Opportunity Village artist Sharen G.

“We’re excited to offer Nevada residents the option to show some love on Nevada roads with the LOVE license plate. It’s a great way to add some swag to your vehicle and support Nevadans too. All of us at Opportunity Village appreciate the support of the Nevada DMV with the rollout of this unique plate. This program makes a positive impact on the community,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO at Opportunity Village.

The plates can be ordered online or in-person at the DMV during the vehicle registration process. You can also choose to update your current plate to a specialty plate.

The DMV also released new plates for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The proceeds from those plates will help support officers with equipment, training, and community engagement programs.

Also, a specialty plate was released for the Public Education Foundation which helps fund classroom supplies for teachers, college scholarships, and other programs that support students and schools.

Nevada DMV now offers more than 30 specialty plate designs. You can click on this link to get more information on the plates.