LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state Department of Motor Vehicles said Twitter its Las Vegas offices will be able to issue driver’s licenses and learner permits on Saturday after a planned internet network outage was canceled.

Originally, the state agency said in a news release it would not be able to issue the documents because a Verizon outage will impact the National Highway Transportation Safety’s national database that flags people who have their license revoked, suspended, or denied.

On Twitter, the DMV said: UPDATE!! The Las Vegas offices are able to issue driver’s licenses today (Saturday 2/25). The planned national outage in the national licensing check system was cancelled.

Customers who need a new license are encouraged to make an appointment for licensing services during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to visit a DMV office on a Saturday for walk-in service. You can make an appointment at this link.