Diversion Amusements hosting ‘immersive’ watch parties for Knights games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fortress has limited seating for Golden Knights games but there’s another option which is being called an “immersive” watch party.

Diversion Amusements is offering a different way to watch the hockey games. It has a 22,000 square foot on non-smoking facility near Hacienda Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. There are two walls with 4K screens and 38 TVs.

A $79.99 ticket includes a private table, dining experience, non-alcoholic beverages and free pinball play. You can also order specialized drinks.

There will also be upcoming free nights for certain members of the community such as teachers, nurses, first responders and the military on specific dates.

