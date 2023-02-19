LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A district court judge has found a Clark County ordinance on short-term rentals “unconstitutional.” The court is reviewing it and putting several ordinances on hold in the meantime.

However, many are breathing a sigh of relief as the preliminary injunction gives short-term rental hosts hope that they will be able to stay in business.

Abbey Payne is a cheer mom visiting Las Vegas for a cheer competition and for several years she and her family have been staying at a short-term rental.

“We don’t have to worry about the kids running down the hall of a hotel and save money,” Payne said. “Just sharing the cost and it is more reasonable.”

She said not only is it convenient to have all the kids in one place, but it feels safer too.

In June, a county ordinance was passed with certain regulations in place preventing several hosts from operating successfully.

On Thursday, Clark County Judge Jessica Peterson stated that the current ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.” No certain provisions in the ordinance will be put on hold until the court can further review them.

Jackie Flores and Louis Koorndyk, founders of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association are pleased with this ruling feeling as if it can only go up from here.

The association is suing the entire state saying that these regulations are in violation of people’s rights.

“Our hope is that Clark County will pause things and fix the ordinance, and do the things that the courts say they must do, and then restart the application process,” Flores said. “The City of Las Vegas has their own ordinance, Henderson and North Las Vegas too, and unincorporated Clark County, but we are challenging not only Clark County but the state law which covers all of them.”

As for those who are just trying to get by, business has been good however there is still a concern that any day they could get shut down.

“I’m hanging in there and with everything going up, I look forward at every chance to rent out my room,” homeshare host, John Baker said. “Honestly I wish that we had more security because I still don’t know what’s going to happen and I still have to watch how I rent out my place and all that.”

The ordinance states that no more than 10 people are allowed on a property at a time. Also, rentals must also be at least 1,000 feet away from each other.