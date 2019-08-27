Discovery Children’s Museum unveils new exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas unveiled a new exhibit Tuesday. It’s an Eco City exhibit and features a Subaru Car Care Center. Subaru of Las Vegas announced their new partnership with the museum to showcase this exhibit.

Parents and kids can learn about cars and maintenance programs. The exhibit creates real-life experiences with interactive activities. It gives children the opportunity to learn about environmentally responsible manufacturing and eco-friendly cars. Kids also learn how to determine if a car will pass its annual inspection and how to properly dispose of oil.