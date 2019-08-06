Discovery Children’s Museum partners with Code Central to teach kids how to build video games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Code Central partnered up with Discovery Children’s Museum to teach kids how to build their own video games. The free workshop Friday helped kids build levels and program characters.

At the Discovery Children’s Museum, kids will get to explore online gaming development platforms like Scratch and Javascript, which will give them a hands-on approach to learning computer coding.



“It’s just like learning a foreign language or musical instrument,” said Eric Mendelsohn, the Co-Founder & Director of Code Central. “The younger you learn, the more you can absorb, so we have kids as young as six or seven years old already learning to code.”



The workshop took place Friday at the all New Discovery Lab.

The is within the museum, and it offers a maker’s space designed to stimulate exploration, creativity, and critical thinking.