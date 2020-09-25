DISCOVERY Children’s Museum, Clark County Aviation host official unveiling of new McCarran Airport exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DISCOVERY Children’s Museum CEO Melissa Kaiser and Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of the Clark County Department of Aviation, officially unveil the museum’s newest “Eco City” exhibit, McCarran International Airport.

The newly reimagined airport experience continues DISCOVERY Children’s Museum’s commitment to offering children the opportunity to explore their dearest curiosities while addressing the core educational areas of science and nature, art and culture and early childhood development.

LAS at Eco City offers guests the opportunity to role-play as air traffic controllers, baggage handlers, and even TSA agents, all while learning about different destinations around the world.

A favorite feature includes a high-tech cockpit where kids get hands-on practice piloting a plane.