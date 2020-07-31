Dirt Dog is celebrating National Chili Dog Day!

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
WHAT’S TRENDING: MTV nominations, Pumpkin Spice Latte and the secret to happy couples
Video
Top Stories
1 injured in accidental shooting at LINQ valet
Video
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Time traveling through the Centennial Bowl
Video
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
UPDATE: Power restored to all customers following fire, explosions at NV Energy substation
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 30th
Video
Top Stories
Big heat to finish July
Video
Top Stories
Temps keep climbing this week
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 28th
Video
Our summer temps just keep cookin’
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, July 27th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Golden Knights prepare for post season 2020
Video
City of Las Vegas suspends sports field permits for three organizations due to violations
VIDEO: A look inside Raiders training camp
Video
Golden Knights announce plans for upcoming events
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Gr8 School Supply Drive
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Clean air & quality care with Buenos Aires Air Conditioning & Heating
Video
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses the upcoming changes to unemployment benefits
Video
Checking out the delicious menu items at Dirt Dog
Video
Carnes preparadas at La Bonita
Video
Nevada State Bank is teaching kids about money with OnCard
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dirt Dog is celebrating National Chili Dog Day!
News
Posted:
Jul 31, 2020 / 05:32 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2020 / 05:32 AM PDT
Dirt Dog has two locations in Las Vegas on South Rainbow Boulevard and The Strip.
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Power restored to all customers following fire, explosions at NV Energy substation
Video
Connie Culp, woman who underwent first face transplant surgery in US at Cleveland Clinic, has died
Allegiant Stadium permit issued by Clark County hours before official completion
Video
DETR: 3,000 PUA claims will be paid starting next week, no fraud found
Video
NEW: COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain near peak levels in Nevada