‘Dino Man’ hosts 20,000+ visitors a year at his prehistoric Henderson home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anyone who’s ever driven down Greenway Road in Henderson, you might have noticed that one house near Horizon Drive is a little more decorated than others. That’s because Steve Springer has turned his home into Shan-Gri-La Prehistoric Park, and anyone can take a tour.

For example, when groups of students visit the Henderson home every day after school, they don’t only stop by for free candy and toys, they also stop by to learn.

“I think I work as hard now as I did when I was teaching,” Steve Springer said as he laughed.

The retired teacher isn’t a paleontologist, but what he does is pretty close to that title.

“Everybody calls me the ‘Dino Man,'” he said.

Springer is the CEO and curator of the Shan-Gri-La Prehistoric Park, which is Springer’s dinosaur museum.

“There are many things you don’t notice,” Springer explained. “The first time you’re here and each time you come back you seem to see things that you didn’t see before.”

Everywhere you look, you’ll make a prehistoric pal.

“This is my favorite,” Springer said as he gestured toward one of the dinosaurs. “This is Tracks.”

Springer has more than 60 dinosaurs, and he knows all about each and every one of them.

“That’s a baby,” Springer said as he pointed to another, relatively smaller, dinosaur. “They grew up to 40-feet-long. I believe they ran like an ostrich, which would have been hilarious, unless you’re getting chased by one, of course.”

Springer has been sharing his dinosaur knowledge for more than a decade, and his impact goes far beyond the Las Vegas Valley.

“We get 20,000 visitors a year from all over the world,” Springer said proudly.

So, why would a man devote his life to dinosaurs? For Springer, that answer is simple.

“The smile I see in everybody’s face just absolutely makes my day,” he expressed. “I mean, truly, I’m going to be young forever.”

Springer invites anyone who stumbles across his Henderson home to walk on in and go back in time.

“Our motto is, ‘Understand the past, to protect the present and preserve the future,'” he shared.

Springer’s “Prehistoric Park” is located at 733 Greenway Road in Henderson, Nevada. The park is free to the public, and it is open 365 days a year.

It operates off of donations and volunteers. For more on how you can donate, go here.