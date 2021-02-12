Did you know Border Patrol inspects flowers before Valentine’s Day?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s no better time to send a bouquet of flowers than Valentine’s Day, but those shipments keep U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers extremely busy.

Agriculture specialists at ports of entry examine millions of flower stems to make sure they are clear of disease and pests.

At the U.S. southern border, employees look for chrysanthemums and choysia, two kinds of flower banned from entering the country from Mexico, officials said.

This year, border patrol at the Laredo Port of Entry in Texas processed 6.5 million cut flower stems from Jan. 1 to Feb. 5. The number is an increase of 400,000 cut stems from last year.