Development of Betty’s Village hopes to create independent homes for people with special needs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has one of the hottest real estate markets in the nation. Supply for properties in the area is low, but the demand is high. But the challenge potential buyers have to deal with is nothing compared to what the valley’s special needs community has to face.

Unlike the able-bodied, many of the valley’s disabled cannot simply move into any home or apartment. But a new project called Betty’s Village hopes to fill some of that void.

Bob Brown, the CEO of Opportunity Village, said for years, the non-profit has wanted to turn a deserted area in the southwest into homes for people with special needs.

“There are still a lot of people that have intellectual disabilities that are still locked away,” Brown said.

But, after navigating the labyrinth of government regulation, Opportunity Village is now ready to put its plan into action.

“We do day-habilitation and job training, and we have our retail store,” Brown said. “Now, we’re going to have residential, which is a game-changer.”

Betty’s Village, a $30 million housing project, will provide an independent home for the Las Vegas valley’s disabled community. They’ll have access to the care they need in an environment that still lets them live on their own.

According to Brown, this is just the beginning.

“The goal of Opportunity Village and part of this metamorphosis is that we’re going to get into housing in a big way; the need is there,” he said.

Betty’s Village would have 78 units, a pool, courtyard, and on-ste medical staff.