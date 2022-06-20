LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fire that destroyed at least 10 buildings and over two dozen vehicles in the downtown area is still being investigated by fire officials. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue describe it as the largest fire within city limits in the past 25 years. The flames took approximately 40 fire units with 140 fire personnel from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Clark County, to extinguish.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced as a result of the damage, causing them to seek shelter at a nearby elementary school. Currently, Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on East Ogden Avenue is being used as a Red Cross assistance center and will remain so until Wednesday, June 22. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Only one minor injury was reported during the fire, but hundreds of residents are still without homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.