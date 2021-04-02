DETR reports surge in new UI claims, but little change overall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Initial claims for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits increased 52.8% for the week ending March 27 — an increase of 4,036 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

That surge in initial claims was the only major measure of claims that rose for the week.

DETR described claims as “flat” — and declines in other claims did offset the total claims.

The increase could also be related to the DETR requirement that people making UI claims begin new claims at the one-year mark of their 2020 claim.

Continued claims for Unemployment Insurance benefits dropped by 1,216 to 70,509 (-1.7%).

Claims for andemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) fell by 8,350 to 98,706 (-7.8%).

State Extended Benefits (SEB) claims dropped by 2,747 to 25,549 (-9.7%).

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims dropped by 2,227 to 746 (-74.9%). Continued claims for PUA dropped by 12,382 to 58,548 (-17.5%).

The insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program, which is the ratio of regular continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system (also known as covered employment), fell to 5.3% from the previous week’s rate of 5.4%.

Including claimants in the benefit extension programs, the rate, also called the extended insured unemployment rate, was 14.7%. The calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

DETR noted in its news release today that it will not be providing weekly updates going forward, returning to its pre-pandemic schedule of releasing unemployment figures monthly.