LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Employment in Nevada is at an all-time high. According to the Department of Training, Employment, and Rehabilitation, during June 2022, the state reached 1,452,600 jobs. That’s more than 3,000 over the previous peak.

Las Vegas increased employment by 5,400 jobs since May.

During June, the state added 7,600 jobs and five of the state’s 11 super sectors, such as manufacturing and transportation and utilities have seen a recovery in jobs of nearly 110%. Leisure and hospitality are just shy of 91%.

“Nevada’s economy passed another benchmark this month, recovering all of the jobs that were lost during the COVID pandemic, and doing so in a way that has more Nevadans working in better-paying jobs than before the pandemic,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Nevada has never had more jobs than we do today, and we will keep working to keep Nevada moving forward.”

The state’s Chief Economist, David Schmidt, said it’s a new milestone for the state and shows the rapid employment growth the state has experienced.

“This also reflects the growing diversification of the state’s economy, as the leisure and hospitality sector is still 30,000 jobs below the peak,” said David Schmidt, DETR chief economist. “The state’s employment recovery is due to the stronger employment gains in other industries, which often pay significantly higher average wages.”

The U.S. is still short 500,000 jobs from its peak.