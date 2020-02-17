DESPERATE: Utah mom calls 9-1-1 for formula, police officers deliver it

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) — A desperate mother called police for help to feed her newborn. It was the middle of the night and her other four young children were asleep and her husband was out of town.

Shannon Bird, Called 911 for Baby Formula: “I have no formula. And I have no idea how I can get formula to her. And I’ve been calling neighbors and no one will answer.”

She told the dispatcher, her milk had suddenly dried up.

” Shannon Bird, Called 911 for Baby Formula: “This is my fifth kid and this has never happened.”

Officers in Lone Peak answered the call.

Initially the officers brought milk, but then realized the baby was too young to drink it. They made another run to the story to buy formula. They wouldn’t accept any money from the mom.

Shannon Bird, Called 911 for Baby Formula: “I was not expecting them to go get that food for me. Honestly, maybe you guys can just patrol my house while I’m away and I wake up my 8-year-old.”

Lone Peak’s spokesperson applauds his fellow officers saying this case, while unique, isn’t much different than helping change a tire.

Shannon Bird, Called 911 for Baby Formula: “I had never been that frantic. Like what do you do? Thank you for helping people in situations where they can’t help themselves in emergencies.”