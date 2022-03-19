LAS VEGAS (KLAS)—

On Friday, in a note to parents, the Desert Oasis high school said there was no threat made to students or staff. Last week the high school was put on lockdown two days in a row for separate incidents.

The first, happened last Wednesday when a gun was reported on campus.

A student was taken into custody but released after police talked to her mother and no weapon was found.

On Thursday the high school was put on lockdown again after a fight broke out in the common area.

One adult and one juvenile were both arrested.8 other students were cited.

8 News Now spoke to one parent who is considering taking his son out of this school because he says the violence is affecting his education

Even if it’s just a scare sometimes, it’s just a bunch of fights, says Troy Freeman, a concerned parent. “I think that’s what happened on Thursday, but to have those happen back to back, it hurts their educational process. Now having a kid with a gun is getting worrisome.”

The high school has had two meetings so far with parents to discuss safety protocols, and a concerned parent has planned a meeting on Monday at the Windmill library at 6 p.m.

This is to address concerns about school safety. The hope is that the school board can step in.