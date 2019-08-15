Deputies stop active shooter in north Florida; suspect was shot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (KLAS) — Law enforcement in north Florida worked collectively to stop an active shooter Thursday.

Authorities say deputies in Escambia County, which is near Mobile Alabama, confronted the suspect after he opened fire at customers inside a grocery store. The suspect was taken to a hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Deputies ended up having to shoot the man who was “acting erratically.”

They say he showed a gun when deputies approached him at the rear of the store.

No one else was hurt.

