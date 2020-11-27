Deployed US troops adapt to holidays overseas during the pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — President Donald Trump spent his day contacting our nation’s troops. While it may be Thanksgiving here in the States, the mission doesn’t end overseas.

But for soldiers stationed in Syria, it’s the little things that count.

Dinner is all take-away this year, and soldiers are kept apart. Many have seen the effects of COVID-19 on their bases.

Medical officers’ primary concern was once combat injuries, but now, it’s quarantining the sick.

“COVID has really united us as a humanity on this base, as opposed to all of our individual units,” said Cmdr. Chris Call of the US Navy. “It’s really in a lot of ways brought us together in a way that I never could have imagined.”

For those still deployed, they hope that COVID is gone by the time they get home. The US is expected to withdraw about 500 of the 3,000 troops currently based in Iraq. About a thousand are still serving in Syria.