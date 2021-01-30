‘DentaQuest’ donates $25K to UNLV School of Dental Medicine; funds to support women’s dental clinics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV School of Dental Medicine just received a massive donation to help with the school’s women’s dental clinics — many of which had to close due to the pandemic.

A nonprofit organization called, “DentaQuest” donated $25,000 to the dental school, which provides care for women, children, veterans and homeless individuals. The DentaQuest funds will directly support patient care provided by faculty, students and staff at the school’s onsite community outreach clinics.

The UNLV School of Dental Medicine works directly with “The Shade Tree” — a local shelter in Las Vegas — to provide these services to those in need. If the person needs more than just a standard cleaning, the person will be directed to their main clinic free of charge.

“With this, it allows us to provide direct care,” said Lily T. Garcia — Dean of UNLV Dental Medicine. “They come in and they are identified, we appoint them, students provide this care, so they don’t have to worry about these costs. Our faculty gives their Saturdays, helping monitor and help teach.”

DentaQuest has helped the school before, but this is the biggest amount the nonprofit has ever donated. The donation will allow the school to see more patients and open more clinics.

The women’s clinic started 10 years ago and since then they have done more than 1,000 procedures