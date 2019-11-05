DENISE WINS! 8 News NOW anchor wins “Mercedes in the Morning’s” ‘Covered Crooner’ contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She warmed up her pipes and stepped up to the challenge, and it paid off! 8 News NOW Anchor Denise Valdez was named the winner of Mixed 94.1’s “Mercedes in the Morning’s” ‘Covered Crooner!’

Here’s what she won:

The title of winner of the ‘Covered Crooner’ contest

$1,000 donated to a charity of her choice

And of course, bragging rights to say she won a singing contest

Denise was presented with a check for $1,000 to Noah’s House on the Las Vegas NOW show Monday.

8 News NOW Anchor Denise Valdez wins Mix 94.1’s Covered Crooner contest.

Denise chose Noah’s Animal House, which allows victims of domestic violence to bring along their pets, which can often be a deterrent for many victims to leave a bad situation because they don’t want to leave their pets behind.

The owner of Noah’s Animal House, Staci Alonso, is up for the CNN Heroes Award.

Congrats, Denise! If you want to congratulate Denise, tweet her your kind thoughts on Twitter.