Democratic National Conventon kicks off Monday night: Sen. Cortez Masto is one of the guest speakers

Rendering of the blue donkey in a spotlight representing the Democratic political party, on top of the American Flag.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually Monday night. It’s when presumptive nominee and former Vice Presiden Joe Biden will formally accept the party’s nomination for president.

Initially, the DNC was going to be held in Milwaukee, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held online.

Nevada’s own U.S. Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, will take center stage. She is expected to speak around 7:20 p.m.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be the headliner.

In terms of how the format will be, selected speakers like Sen. Cortez Masto, have sent in taped messages that will air on the website. The point of the convention is for Democrats to rally behind Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.