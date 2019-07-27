Democratic candidates O’Rourke, Harris to visit Las Vegas in the coming week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trove of Democratic candidates visiting Las Vegas continues this upcoming week with Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris.

O’Rourke will return to Nevada next week for a three-day trip following the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit. On Thursday, Beto will host a town hall at the East Las Vegas Community Cente and on Saturday, Beto will deliver remarks at the AFSCME 2020 Public Service Forum.

On Aug. 3 and 4, Senator Kamala Harris will participate in campaign events across the Las Vegas valley.

During the visit, she will participate in the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) 2020 Public Service Forum, where she will discuss top issues concerning Nevadans with AFSCME public service workers as well as HuffPost Washington Bureau Chief Amanda Terkel and The Nevada Independent Editor Jon Ralston.