Delta Airlines is expanding some of its luxury perks beyond the first class cabin.

Starting in November, passengers riding coach on long-haul flights will be greeted with complimentary “Welcome Aboard” cocktails, hot towel service, and expanded dining options including upgraded appetizers and larger entrees.

Delta also upgraded its amenity kit to include cleansing towelettes along with the staples: a dental kit, earplugs, and a sleep mask.