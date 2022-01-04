Delivery driver honored for heroism after saving woman, pet from dog attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A delivery driver is being hailed as a hero after she fearlessly helped save a local resident and her pet dog.

Stephanie Lontz works for 702 Logistics and says she was on route dropping off packages when she says she didn’t think twice about stepping in to prevent a woman and her dog from an attack by another dog.

“I approached thinking I was going to save a dog not a human and I realized that dog was trying to attack another dog and so I quickly got out of my car and I got them to their house and got them safe and that’s when the second attack happened,” said Lontz.

Her bravery and courage, recognized on Tuesday, January 4, by Clark County Commissioners who presented her with a proclamation and medal for her efforts.

Clark County Commissioner, Jim Gibson said the proclamation recognized Lontz’s heroic act, while the medal recognizes her bravery.

“It was an heroic act on her part, not many people are willing to jump in with a dog as aggressive as that dog was and just put themselves in the way. We gave her the medal of honor because we felt this was a bit beyond what we often see. She didn’t have any duty to intervene,” said Gibson.

Lontz says she hopes her actions inspire others to help when faced with a similar situation.

“I definitely want to say don’t second guess yourself. We’re all more capable than we give ourselves credit for. Anybody could’ve done what I did,” she added.