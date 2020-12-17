Delayed DETR payments arrive, and Christmas looks brighter for one family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claimants who were worried about a delayed payment this week woke up to good news. Those payments came through.

Yesterday, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it would be 48 hours, but today many were happy when it came through.

Monday, DETR said there was an issue with their system delaying payments. They did not say exactly what the issue was.

Many were hoping to get that missing payment by Thursday after DETR said it would take a few days. But for most, the payment arrived today.

Also, some claimants are telling me their Lost Wages Assistance payment for week five came in.

Thos who did not get that payment are a little frustrated.

Melissa Herman got hers, but she worries about future payments.

“Definitely a sense a relief … kind of a weight off my shoulders,” she said. “It is really scary because Christmas is coming. It is really nerve-racking.”

We also have an update on a story we shared yesterday.

Elijah Nott was worried when his weekly payment did not come in. He was days from having his power shut off.

After our story aired, an 8NewsNow viewer contacted me, offering to pay the father of five’s $239 electric bill. I put them in touch.

While the viewer wanted to remain anonymous, Nott says his wife and grandma — who lives nextdoor — were in shock.

“They both cried. It put tears in my eyes, and that is hard to do,” Nott said. “I am pretty much a hardened ex-military vet. I was a medic, so I have seen a lot of stuff. I learned how to internalize, but even I had tears in my eyes last night because I could not believe the generosity of somebody who didn’t know me who wanted to reach out and help.”

Nott says this will help him buy more Christmas gifts for his five children.

The anonymous donor says they canceled their usual holiday events due to the virus, and had extra money to help.

That viewer also contacted me again and said they are also going to be sending the Nott family something else to help.