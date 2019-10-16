Deck the Halls! 2019 White House Christmas tree chosen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The White House’s official 2019 Christmas tree has been chosen! The beautiful decoration was handpicked from a farm in Northumberland County in Pennsylvania.

The 23-foot Douglas Fir from Mahantongo Valley farms will be housed in the Blue Room, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The tree is the centerpiece of the iconic home’s Christmas décor and must stand 18-19 feet tall, says the White House. The Blue Room’s chandelier is removed yearly to make room for Tannenbaum.

The tree will grace Washington D.C. with its majestic presence come November.