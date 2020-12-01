December is off to a mild start

Beautiful blue skies on this first day of December. Morning lows will stay chilly with these extra-long nights, while the afternoons will stay nicely above normal for another day. Highs will reach mid-60s around the valley this afternoon. Bumpy winds could reach 30 mph or higher through the day out at Lake Mead and along the Colorado River with a wind advisory issued today. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says cool winds will return to the valley before the weekend, too along with a drop a temps.