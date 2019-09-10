Deaths on Nevada roads down in August

LAS VEGAS (AP) – New figures show that the number of deaths reported on Nevada roads continued to fall in August. State officials report 22 fatalities in crashes around the state last month, down from 36 deaths reported in August 2018.

The August drop followed an 18% drop in July, 41% drop in June and a 23% drop in May.

There have been 172 deaths on Nevada roads since the start of 2019. That’s down about 24% from the 226 fatalities reported over the same time period a year ago.

Traffic deaths are also down in Clark County. There has been 114 fatalities reported, compared to 161 deaths reported through August 2018.