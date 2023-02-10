DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Death Valley National Park reopened North Highway on Thursday, continuing its digging out from last summer’s historic flash floods.

The paved highway had been closed since Aug. 5 because of extensive flood damage, according to the National Park Service. North Highway provides access to Mesquite Springs Campground and Ubehebe Crater, both of which are also now open.

A contractor replaced washed-away asphalt and road base, removed up to 3 feet of debris from the road surface and filled in undercut shoulders, according to a Friday news release from Death Valley National Park.

Drivers should use caution until the end of February as road striping and other detail work will continue with delays possible.

The project was funded by Federal Highway Administration via the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program. ERFO assists federal agencies with the repair or reconstruction of federally owned roads that are open to public travel, which are found to have sustained serious damage by a natural disaster over a wide area or by a catastrophic failure.

The National Park Service said some northern park roads remain closed. Mud Canyon, Racetrack Road and the two-way end of Titus Canyon Road are likely to open by late February. Scotty’s Castle will remain closed through August 2024.