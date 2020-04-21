Death Valley alleged vandal apologizes and turns himself in to authorities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has come forward and confessed to marking up multiple sites in Death Valley National Park with graffiti. According to park authorities, the man, who’s only being identified as ‘Steve,’ has not been released, also apologized.

Graffiti that included “Steve & Lacy” was found on rocks, a well, and historic structures in Echo Canyon, Butte Valley, Homestake Dry Camp, and Crankshaft Junction in January 2019 and in January 2020.

Graffiti on a well head in Echo Canyon. Photo courtesy National Park Service.

Defacing any part of the national park degrades the experience of other visitors and is against the law, which is why charges against the man are pending.

Park rangers had some leads pointing to the man’s identity, and appealed to the public for more information on April 14. The man who confessed said that his acquaintance saw the story on social media and brought his attention to it.

Graffiti on a rock face in Echo Canyon. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.

National Park Service says “Steve,” a resident of British Columbia, called the tip line himself on April 17. The following day he spoke with the investigating park ranger, confessed, and apologized.

Lacy, the subject of the graffiti, is blameless – she is a dog. Charges have not been filed against the man yet. Penalties could include a fine and/or restitution charges.

According to the National Park Service, the man’s cooperative attitude will likely be a mitigating factor.