LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — James “Buffalo Jim” Barrier was a well-known and colorful Las Vegas character who was found dead in a motel room on Boulder Highway in 2008.

Barrier was a professional wrestler and promoter who had his own late-night wrestling show on cable TV.

Following a coroner’s report, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Barrier died of an apparent cocaine overdose, but his family has always believed he was the victim of foul play.

“Unsolved Mysteries” is being revived Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Netflix and will start with an episode titled “Death in a Vegas Motel” which tells the story of Buffalo Jim’s final days.

James “Buffalo Jim” Barrier was found dead in a motel room in April 2008.

According to a news release, Unsolved Mysteries said the case was “newsworthy once again after more than a decade … because of new and crucial information that was never revealed to the public or the press by police.”

The Barrier family is hopeful the show will spark credible tips in the case and a new investigation will be opened into the death. The family released the following statement”

We remain hopeful that after 14 years this episode brings our family closure. With the new information that will be made public, we ask that the FBI take a closer look at the case. Barrier Family

Viewers of the show will be asked to submit tips to this link. This website also has more details on the case.