LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a deadly weekend on Southern Nevada roads involving wrong-way drivers and hit-and-run crashes.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards around 9 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the car was driving west on Lake Mead when it hit the pedestrian and drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A man was hit and killed on Sahara Avenue near Sixth Street earlier Sunday evening. Police say he was hit by a white Ford pickup and that driver took off after the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made in that case.

On Sunday morning, a man was hit and killed on the I-15 near Jean. NHP said the driver pulled onto the left shoulder and his passenger walked onto the northbound side to retrieve some of his belongings when he was hit by a Honda CRV. The man died at the scene.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another deadly crash. It happened on U.S. 95, north of Beatty and involved a semi-truck and car. Investigators say one of the vehicles was going the wrong way.

On Saturday night, one person died and another was injured in three-car crash near Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue. Police suspect impairment.

Metro Police say a man died after he lost control of his car, clipped an SUV and then swerved into oncoming traffic.

There was another violent crash Saturday morning near Cashman Center that left a pedestrian critically hurt. Metro Police say two SUV’s crashed when one driver ran a red light. One of the SUV’s hit a man standing on the sidewalk.