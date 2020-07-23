Deadly stabbing at large party in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev (KLAS) – Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing at a short-term rental home that was used for a large party in the southwest valley.

Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer said a man in his 20’s was stabbed at the home home in the 4800 block of W. Richmar Avenue, near S. Decatur and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim later died at UMC.

Detectives say more than 200 people were attending the party. The home was rented through popular short-term rental site VRBO, according to Lt. Spencer. Despite the large number of attendees, police have not made any arrests or released a suspect description or motive. They are asking anyone with information to reach out to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Public and private gatherings of more than 50 people are currently not allowed under Phase 2 of Governor Steve Sisolak’s updated “Roadmap to Recovery”. Detectives did not immediately say if the party coordinator will face penalties for hosting such a large event.