Deadly pedestrian-involved crashes spike across valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada has already seen more deadly crashes in 2021 than in 2020 and there are still a few months left to go before the end of the year.

Thursday morning a crash shut down an intersection in Spring Valley.

Police say it happened near Flamingo and Jones after a car hit a pedestrian.

That person ended up being taken to the hospital.

Statewide we’re seeing an increase in these types of crashes.

Not only pedestrians being hit and killed, but motorcyclists, bicyclists, and scooters as well.

Leticia Lowe rides the bus every day and says she has seen far too many distracted drivers.

“There’s been people getting hit, left and right. People who are drunk, on drugs, and not actively paying attention to what is going on around them,” she added.

According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, there has been more than a 50% increase in motorcyclists hit and killed this year.

Erin Breen with the Road Equity Alliance says it’s time we start looking at Las Vegas as a commuter’s town and really focus on the people around us.

“Develop roads and a system that moves people instead of moving cars. We let you go fast in this city and to me, that’s the first thing that has to change. If we are going to seriously talk about reducing the number of pedestrians killed, we need to change the speed people are traveling,” she adds.

Breen also tells 8 News Now the valley needs more traffic lights and cameras along with increasing the number of speed limit signs in all areas and not just the commercial ones.

“If we put up more signs that say what the speed limit is, the driver will slow their speed down,” Breen says. “It’s not just the core of Las Vegas anymore. We are now seeing that those dangerous streets are growing further and further to the north and the south, east, and west.”

Failure to yield to pedestrians is the number one reason for these fatalities along with speed, impairment, and distractions all contributing.