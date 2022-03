(KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash in North Las Vegas involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

Officers were called Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. to E Cheyenne Ave and N Mary Dee Ave.

Roads are closed in both directions on Cheyenne, from Civic Drive to Carroll Street. People are advised to avoid the area.

No further details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.