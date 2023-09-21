LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday at Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way.

According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 10:36 a.m. and involved a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, but police did not release any additional details about the victim.

A crash near Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way killed one Thursday, police said. PHOTO: KLAS/Henry Takai

The intersection is closed as police continue to investigate the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.

