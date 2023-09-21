LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday at Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way.
According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 10:36 a.m. and involved a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, but police did not release any additional details about the victim.
The intersection is closed as police continue to investigate the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.
