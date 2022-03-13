LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Saturday at approximately 6:17 p.m., a motorcycle versus vehicle crash resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

This incident took place on Spring Mountain Road, east of Red Rock Street.

According to a police report, the motorcyclist was traveling east of Spring Mountain, when the driver of a BMW was exiting a private driveway. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The report states that when emergency medical personnel arrived, the motorcyclist was deemed beyond resuscitation, and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW reportedly remained at the scene of the incident, where he successfully passed a field sobriety test.

This incident marks the 28th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s

jurisdiction for 2022.