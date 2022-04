LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision near the 2200 block of East Serene Avenue, that occurred at approximately 1:11 p.m.

Las Vegas Police investigate motorcycle collision.

According to police, the accident involved a motorcycle and SUV. The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

East Serene Avenue was closed in both directions from South Eastern to Spencer.

Police are still investigating this incident. Check back for updates.