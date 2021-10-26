Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist, box truck in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic crash involving an Amazon truck and a motorcycle.

According to police it happened at the intersection of Alexander and Losee just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Losee approaching Alexander. During that time, an Amazon box truck was traveling northbound on Losee and made a lefthand turn to travel westbound on Alexander.

The motorcycle then struck the box truck. The motorcyclist, was a male believed to be in his 20’s or 30’s, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The intersection is closed in all directions as the investigation continues.

