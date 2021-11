LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-15 in the southbound lanes near Sahara.

The crash investigation is currently impacting traffic in the area, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

#Breaking Fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-15 southbound, south of Sahara . Expect major delays and avoid the area. #LivesAreOnTheLine #DriveSafeNV #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 2, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.